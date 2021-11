According to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, freshman running back Sevion Morrison is no longer with the Huskers team. Morrison was a highly-touted recruit from Tulsa, Oklahoma where he ran for over 5,000 yards during his high school career. He played in seven games this season in the Huskers backfield, but was not able to earn a spot ahead of Rahmir Johnson or Jaquez Yant. Morrison ends his Huskers career with 116 yards on 30 carries. Against Fordham, he had 9 carries for 31 yards and 2 touchdowns.

