Distillers founder Brody Dalle defended herself in a speech to a judge Tuesday before he sentenced her to 60 hours of community service and a $1,000 fine for her criminal contempt conviction in her custody battle with Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. The sentence from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Lawrence Riff followed after Homme and his lawyers, who sought the misdemeanor prosecution, asked for a stiffer penalty of five days in jail that would be “stayed” and set aside if she completed 120 hours of community labor, such as highway clean-up or graffiti removal, as opposed...

LAW ・ 4 HOURS AGO