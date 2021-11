Over the last few years, many games have introduced the feature of crossplay, which allows players to play certain multiplayer titles with other players from different platforms. Battlefield 2042 is one such game. While it is nice that console players can play with their PC friends and vice versa, some people playing the new EA FPS might find themselves not wanting to be randomly queued with players who might have a different input to them. If that is the case, they will need to turn off crossplay. To do that, you are going to make sure that you know how to turn the feature off in the game’s menus. This guide will explain how to disable crossplay in Battlefield 2042.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO