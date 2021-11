Visiting Berry College bolted out to a 13-0 lead and held on to defeat Pfeiffer University 77-75 in a nonconference men’s basketball game on Sunday afternoon at Merner Gym. The Vikings came out of the gate hot, going on a 13-0 run over the first 3:05 of the game that was capped by an Austin Brooks layup. Pfeiffer senior Craig Sabb (Goose Creek, S.C.) stopped the drought with a basket at 16:31 for first points of the game for the Falcons.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO