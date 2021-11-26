ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify tests TikTok-like vertical video feature

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is the latest app to experiment with a vertical video feed similar to TikTok's successful design. A new feature in an early test build for iPhone reveals a new Discover tab being added to the app's front page. It has vertical music video clips that users can swipe...

Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Police

Spotify's latest music video feature reminds us of something but we're not sure what

Since TikTok rose to prominence, other apps have been scrambling for any sort of short video content they can get their hands on in order to shove it into a vertical video feed in a bid to get you hooked on its wares. Instagram has its Reels, YouTube peddles Shorts, and even Netflix gives us Fast Laughs. Not to be outdone, Spotify has arrived somewhat late to the party with its new Discover tab.
MUSIC
makeuseof.com

How to Use Spotify's Real-Time Lyrics Feature

If you like playing the latest tunes on Spotify, it's long been a nuisance that you had to Google the song to find out the lyrics. Thankfully, since late 2021, Spotify has offered live lyrics within the app. You can enjoy live lyrics wherever you use Spotify, like desktop, mobile,...
CELL PHONES
thefocus.news

Spotify Lyrics not showing up? 2021 feature fixed on iPhone and Android

Fed up with belting a song out and getting the words wrong? Spotify have answered your prayers and made things a whole lot easier with its newest 2021 feature. The new feature allows fans across the globe to sing more confidently than ever but here’s what to do if the lyrics are not showing up for you.
CELL PHONES
Person
Chris Messina
TechSpot

Spotify's live lyrics feature rolls out globally

What just happened? Do you like to sing aloud to your favorite songs on Spotify but have been known to shout the line “I like big butts in a can of limes”? The good news for those who regularly mishear words is that Spotify is rolling out a real-time lyrics feature worldwide after being available in 26 countries and tested among a subset of US users.
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Spotify tweaked this feature at Adele’s request: ‘Anything for you’

Last week, the “Easy on Me” singer officially released her fourth studio album, the highly anticipated “30,” and now fans can finally hear the full track list. And if they’re choosing to listen to it on Spotify, they’ll likely hear it in the order the artist intended. That goes for...
MUSIC
Vulture

Adele Convinces Spotify to Remove Default Shuffle Feature

From releasing her newest album to widespread critical acclaim to sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview, Adele has had a busy week, but somewhere in there, she managed to squeeze in writing a strongly-worded email to Spotify. Users noticed on Saturday that the music streamer had removed the shuffle default setting from Adele’s latest release, 30 (users still have the option to shuffle the album if they wish). Adele revealed on Twitter that removing the default shuffle feature was “the only request I had in our ever changing industry.” She continued, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening,” adding a red-wine emoji for good measure. Spotify responded, “Anything for you.” We’re glad they were able to settle things amicably.
MUSIC
#Video Apps#Music Video#Vertical Video#Techcrunch#Testflight#Chinese
Advertising Age

Reddit shutting Dubsmash app but still wants videos like TikTok

Reddit is retiring Dubsmash, the short-form video startup it acquired last year, but plans to make video features more central to its own app as it attempts to build more camera functions directly into the service. On Tuesday, Reddit announced that Dubsmash would expire in February as a standalone app,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
texasstandard.org

Changes, new features queued up for Spotify

Changes are underway at Spotify. You may have heard this week that the streaming service removed the default “Shuffle Play” button from album pages, reportedly at the request of one popular artist. Tech expert Omar Gallaga tells Texas Standard that’s just one of several changes for the platform. Listen to...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Spotify’s New Lyrics Feature Is A Total Game-Changer

Spotify users: Prepare to put an end to embarrassing yourself with misheard song lyrics. On Nov. 18, Spotify finally rolled out a long-awaited Lyrics feature that lets you easily follow along to the words in a song on all of their favorite — and share the most stand-out lines to your favorite third-party platforms (hello, Instagram Story). Here’s how to get Lyrics on Spotify with mobile, desktop, and TV apps, so you can stay in the know however you listen.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Spotify launches new TikTok-style way of listening to music

Spotify is working on a new way of listening to music in the style of TikTok.The new “Discover” tool is in testing and may not ever come to users. But for those that have it, it appears as a new icon on the toolbar at the bottom of the screen.If users click on that, they can listen to music by swiping through their feed, in the same way that videos can be watched on TikTok.Users can interact with songs on there, such as liking them to listen to later, or visiting the album they came from.Not only that, @Spotify Discover...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
