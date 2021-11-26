Spotify tests TikTok-like vertical video feature

From releasing her newest album to widespread critical acclaim to sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview, Adele has had a busy week, but somewhere in there, she managed to squeeze in writing a strongly-worded email to Spotify. Users noticed on Saturday that the music streamer had removed the shuffle default setting from Adele’s latest release, 30 (users still have the option to shuffle the album if they wish). Adele revealed on Twitter that removing the default shuffle feature was “the only request I had in our ever changing industry.” She continued, “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening,” adding a red-wine emoji for good measure. Spotify responded, “Anything for you.” We’re glad they were able to settle things amicably.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO