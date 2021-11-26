ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Acreage for Rent Perfect for horse lovers! Pole barn, tack

Vermillion Plain Talk
 4 days ago

Acreage for Rent Perfect for horse lovers! Pole barn, tack room,...

www.plaintalk.net

The Associated Press

Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers on Tuesday weighed the benefits and risks of a closely watched drug from Merck that could soon become the first U.S.-authorized pill for patients to take at home to treat COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration asked its outside experts whether the agency should authorize the pill, weighing new information that it is less effective than first reported and may cause birth defects. A vote was expected Tuesday afternoon. The panel’s recommendations aren’t binding but often guide FDA decisions.
NBC News

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows cooperating with Jan. 6 probe

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in...
Business
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
The Hill

Moderna chief predicts vaccines could struggle against omicron

The World Health Organization designated omicron a new variant of concern last week. Scientists around the world are working to quickly study the variant and understand how it behaves compared to previous strains of COVID-19. The CEO of vaccine manufacturer Moderna said existing vaccines will likely be less effective in...
