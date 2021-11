In the months leading up to Eternals, Marvel fans grew excited over what they thought would be the live-action debut of the Black Knight. Fast forward to November and, as it turns out, Kit Harington's Dane Whitman ended up appearing in just a handful of scenes, none of which had a real heavy impact on the film. Outside of a post-credits scene that set up the immediate future of the character, some might feel Harington's role was far too little.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO