Man suspected of robbing Home Depot used Taser to threaten workers: police

EL CAJON (CNS) – Police Friday arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of stealing $800 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot and menacing employees with a Taser.

Jmikel Wilson, who is believed homeless, was booked into the San Diego County jail on suspicion of robbery, said Lt. Nick Sprecco of the El Cajon Police Department.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the home improvement store at 298 Fletcher Parkway, where employees had observed Wilson walking around the store with a full shopping cart and then attempted to leave without paying. When he was confronted, he pulled out a Taser and threatened the employees, Sprecco said.

Police stopped him in the parking lot and took him into custody without further incident, Sprecco said.

No one was hurt and the merchandise was returned.

