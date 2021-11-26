ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Oversized Fleece Knit Dress

naploungewear.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll body shape is pretty, this dress is suitable for any. It conveys...

naploungewear.co

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

11 Knit Dresses to Wear to Holiday Gatherings

Whether your holiday gatherings are dressed-up affairs or more about lounging around on the sofa, a knit dress is always the right call. Midi-to-full length styles in particular are always comfortable, just warm enough, and effortlessly stylish in the most literal sense: You don’t have to fuss over coordinating separates or accessories. Throw on your favorite shoes and maybe a pair of earrings, and you’re good to go. Best of all, they’re stretchy and forgiving, which means you don’t have to sneakily unbutton anything after that second slice of pumpkin pie. In short, they’re the perfect holiday look for anyone who wants to spend their time off thinking about more important things (like how to get out of doing a Thanksgiving 5k with your in-laws).
APPAREL
thecentraltrend.com

The boots that should be keeping you warm and stylish this winter season

The rainy season leading up to full-blown winter is known for its sudden surge of style in the shoe department. One of my favorite designs to become popular because of the weather is ASOS’s chunky Chelsea boots. These black shoes go perfectly with any outfit and make every complementary piece look more expensive. They’re faux-leather with chunky soles and moulded treading, which sets them apart from any other boot.
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Fleece-Heavy Scandinavian Apparel

Copenhagen-based clothing label Norse Projects unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2021 'Tab Series' collection, a wide-ranging capsule that revisits its original graphic identity and functional, military-inspired roots. The winter-ready collection features an assortment of GORE-TEX jackets, long sleeve shirts, sweaters, wool pants, layering pieces, and accessories. In addition, several items are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knit#Design#Kangaroo Pocket#Drawstring#Hem
whowhatwear

These 26 Fleece-Lined Leggings Are Game-Changing

Winter's here, and it's not going away any time soon (sorry to be the bearer of bad news). With temperatures hitting all-time lows, it's more important than ever to invest in wardrobe staples that are extra warm, über-comfortable, and lend themselves well to a handful of outfits. One such piece? Fleece-lined leggings: a game-changing item you'll never want to take off (and luckily, you won't have to).
YOGA
SPY

The Gap Cyber Sale Is Ridiculous, and It Ends Tonight! Get $17 Joggers, $25 Hoodies & $47 Puffer Coats

Table of Contents Gifts for Him… Gifts for Her… Gifts for Kids… Here in e-commerce world, we’re suffering from a bit of a Black Friday-Cyber Monday hangover. We’ve been sharing the season’s best deals non-stop since before Thanksgiving, but there’s one last sale we just have to mention: Gap’s Cyber Week sale lasts until midnight tonight, and until then you can save 60% or more. We’re talking $17 joggers, $25 hoodies and $47 puffer coats. The sale does exclude Yeezy items, but even the Gap’s most popular winter coats, sweaters, and athleisure is discounted for Cyber Week, and so this is the perfect opportunity to refresh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Frame Debuts First Unisex Collection for Kids

Loose fits and lower rises are not the only relics of early aughts fashion to come roaring back. A new children’s collection by Frame brings mini-me fashion back into the spotlight. The premium brand launched its first unisex kids’ collection this fall, comprise of three short-sleeve tees in black, white and blue; two 100 percent cotton logo sweatshirts, a denim jacket and a straight leg jean in indigo and black. Denim pieces are made with a cotton and recycled cotton blend. Available in kids’ sizes 4-12, the designs riff on the laidback and versatile pieces found in Frame’s men’s and women’s collections....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
penbaypilot.com

Knitted hats with a naughty message

ROCKPORT—Sometimes you just want to say things you can’t out loud. Liz Polkinghorn, a knitter, understands that need, and designs the type of hat that ”allows you to put all the things you'd like to say out loud, but sometimes just can’t, onto your hat instead.”. Her hand-knitted hats have...
ROCKPORT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
YourCentralValley.com

Best loafers to get this fall

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which loafers are best this fall? Goodbye summer; hello fall. The season of lots of layers, chunky knits, classic denim, and sweater dresses is upon us. Tie your favorite chilly day pieces together with a pair of loafers that emulate your style.  Apart from their effortless […]
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

Gabrielle Union Found The Most Unconventional Way To Dress For The Holidays

When you think about holiday dressing, there are a few things that likely come to mind. For some, it may be glitter and sequins. For others, perhaps, a slinky jumpsuit or slip dress. There’s also the easy-peasy cozy sweater and jeans. There is, however, a way to dress beyond the tropes — as evidenced by Gabrielle Union’s Thanksgiving outfit this year, which offered an unconventional take on dressing for the festive months ahead. If you, too, are tired of wearing dresses to your family dinners and other holiday-adjacent gatherings, read on and get inspired by Union’s unconventional dinner party look.
CELEBRITIES
primenewsghana.com

8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

Beyoncé Features Daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy in New Fashion Campaign

Beyoncé's keeping it in the family when it comes to her hype crew. Bey enlisted her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 4-year-old daughter, Rumi, for her new fashion campaign for Adidas dubbed the "Halls of Ivy." It's Ivy Park's fifth collaborative collection with the shoe giant, and the video promoting the new line offers a rare glimpse of Rumi, who, by the way, is a spitting image of her big sister.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy