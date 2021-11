(Memphis, TN) -- FedEx is encouraging shoppers to get their Christmas packages shipped as soon as possible. The shipping giant says if you're sending Christmas packages by FedEx Ground they need to be shipped by December 15th and the 15th for FedEx Home Delivery as well. Packages going via two day delivery must be sent by December 22nd. For overnight services the deadline is December 23rd and the FedEx Same Day shipping deadline is December 24th.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO