University of Wisconsin men’s basketball forwards Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl are most excited to go to Las Vegas simply to get out of the cold. The Badgers traveled Saturday to Nevada to play in the Maui Invitational and will open play at 1 p.m. Monday against Texas A&M. The tournament field also includes Butler, Chaminade, No. 15 Houston, Notre Dame, No. 12 Oregon and Saint Mary’s.

HAWAII STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO