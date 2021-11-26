ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

REV. JACK ESTES: Advent the season to prepare for arrival of Christ

By REV. JACK ESTES For The Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a little season on the church calendar often missed by Christians and non-Christians alike. A special season full of significance and symbolism, only four weeks long: the season of Advent. The first Sunday in Advent marks the beginning of the Christian year and the rhythms of spiritual life in...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 12

Related
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
Claremore Progress

The Role of the Anti-Christ in Week 70

Week 70 begins with Jesus opening the first seal on the scroll containing the title deed to the earth. As Jesus opened the seal the voice of one of the four living creatures proclaimed loudly:. “‘Come and see.’ And I (John) looked, and behold, a white horse. He who sat...
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
John
Person
Jesus Christ
Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
RELIGION
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
bluemountaineagle.com

The End is Near

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advent#Non Christians
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
RELIGION
doorcountydailynews.com

Churches hope attendance continues to increase

If it has been a while since you last went to church, your pastor would like to see you again soon. Church attendance was trickling downward even ahead of the pandemic, but the Wall Street Journal reports that in-person worship is still 30 to 50 percent lower than it was before COVID-19 shut down sanctuaries for weeks. Many parishes like St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Casco connected with its members by playing mass over Facebook. As it weaned away from those offerings weeks ago, attendance has returned to about 85 percent of where it was pre-pandemic. Pastor Dan Schuster says they continue to worship together as safely as they can and work even harder to keep its parishes’ young families engaged with the church.
CASCO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
reportertoday.com

Newman UCC Presents: Close to Home Hybrid Worship in the Season of Advent

When something hits close to home, it affects us deeply. During the Advent and Christmas season, Newman UCC invites the wider community to join with us in journeying through scriptures and rituals that are tender, heavy with emotion, and vulnerable. We each carry the memories and truths of this season close to our hearts. And the “Close to Home” Advent theme an “already but not yet” tension within our Christian faith.
RELIGION
stthomas.edu

This Advent Season, 'Open Our Hearts'

As twinkling holiday lights and decorations go up on the homes around us, as well as across campus, the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day have a deeper religious meaning. It's Advent season. This year it starts on Sunday, Nov. 28. In Catholicism, Advent is a time for preparation...
SAINT PAUL, MN
classicfm.com

Advent music: 10 best carols and hymns to begin the festive season

We take a look at some of the best music to begin the festive season. Advent is a time of celebration in the Christian religion, as believers prepare for the birth of Jesus Christ. The four weeks that lead up Christmas are marked with beautiful and poignant music in anticipation...
RELIGION
Norristown Times Herald

Rev. Gus Puleo: Symbolism of Advent wreath an invitation to celebrate

The Advent wreath is a long-standing Christian tradition that marks the four weeks preceding the celebration of Christmas. However, the origins of the Advent wreath are mysterious. The Pre-Christian German peoples lit candles on wreaths during the coldest and dark December days as a sign of hope in order to pray for future warmth and extended sunlight days of Spring. In Scandinavia lighted candles were placed on a wheel and prayers were recited to the “god of light” to turn “the wheel back” to the sun in order to lengthen the days and restore warmth again. By the Middle Ages the Church had adapted this tradition and used Advent wreaths as a spiritual preparation for Christmas since Christ is “the light that came into the world” (John 3:19) to dispel the darkness of sin. By the 16th Century the use of the wreath was adopted by both the Catholic and Lutheran Churches.
NORRISTOWN, PA
newbernnow.com

Christ Church’s Cookie Walk Returns for 22nd Season

Christ Episcopal Church will host its 22nd Annual Cookie Walk at the Harrison Center, 311 Middle Street, on December 11. Doors open at 10 a.m., so come early to get the best selection. Enjoy live music while you take in the sights and smells of the thousands of Homemade Cookies,...
RELIGION
Jamestown Sun

Tis the season to begin Advent

Now that the Thanksgiving holiday and feast have passed and we have been forcefully faced with the arrival of winter weather this past week, we welcome the new season of Christmas. Along with it come many memories, folklore and tradition. Most of it rooted in various religions through symbolism and rich colors. Mostly those traditional colors are of red and green.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy