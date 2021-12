Social media platforms in Australia could soon be required to reveal the details of anonymous users who post defamatory content.New legislation will be introduced by the Australian government that could redefine the extent of responsibility for content that is posted on platforms like Facebook and Twitter.Responsibility for online content, especially material deemed defamatory, could shift to the platforms themselves.Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison attacked what he called the “wild west” of the online world during a televised press briefing on Sunday.“The online world should not be a wild west where bots and bigots and trolls and others are anonymously...

AUSTRALIA ・ 2 DAYS AGO