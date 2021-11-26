ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pennsylvania middle of the road for fiscal transparency

By Victor Skinner
The Center Square
 4 days ago
(The Center Square) – A new study reviewing the financial transparency of state governments across the country puts Pennsylvania in the middle of the pack, tied with five other states for seventh place out of 50 states. The research, conducted by the Chicago-based nonprofit Truth in Accounting, aims “to...

crowrivermedia.com

Minnesota scores 76 on financial transparency report

(The Center Square) – Minnesota earned a 76 out of a possible score of 100, according to a new transparency study from financial watchdog Truth in Accounting (TIA). The state is ranked 30th in the nation and sixth in the Midwest. Twenty-two states earned a distinction this year for providing...
MINNESOTA STATE
deltanews.tv

Mississippi ranked 14th in nation for fiscal transparency

(The Center Square) – Mississippi scored 82 of a possible 100 points in the latest fiscal transparency report from watchdog Truth in Accounting (TIA). The organization evaluates the states on eight standards. The 2021 report is based on data from FY20. The Magnolia State is one of 22 states recognized...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Watchdog gives New Jersey a 72 out of 100 for fiscal transparency

(The Center Square) – New Jersey received a 72 out of a possible 100 score for financial transparency, dropping slightly from a year ago, a new analysis revealed. As part of its Financial Transparency Score Report, Chicago-based Truth in Accounting (TIA) looked at fiscal 2020 data for all 50 states. The group determined transparency scores overall worsened compared to previous years.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Report gives Illinois a poor grade for government funding transparency

(The Center Square) – A new report found Illinois is one of the least transparent states in the country for reporting government financial information. The nonprofit organization Truth in Accounting released its Financial Transparency Score report for financial reporting by the states and gave Illinois a score of 56 out of a possible 100. Only four states scored lower.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Fiscal watchdog gives Louisiana low marks for financial transparency

(The Center Square) – Fiscal watchdog Truth in Accounting has knocked Louisiana’s annual financial report with several low-transparency findings. State governments release comprehensive annual financial reports every year that are audited by certified public accountants and serve as bedrock public information regarding each state’s financial condition. The open-government nonprofit said...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Massachusetts ranks 21st in fiscal transparency

(The Center Square) – Massachusetts experienced a slight decrease in its financial transparency score in 2021, according to a new report from a national watchdog. Truth in Accounting released its Financial Transparency 2021 Report, which scores states on their transparency for audits and timeliness of reporting when it comes to financial health. Scores also are given for ease of use of websites containing financial information.
POLITICS
The Center Square

Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters’ relief association audits produce wide range of findings

(The Center Square) – Audits of dozens of Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters’ relief associations uncovered an array of issues, from unauthorized and undocumented expenses to noncompliance with prior audits and failures to maintain accurate equipment and volunteer rosters. Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released audit reports over the past two weeks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Vermont earns big jump in financial transparency score

(The Center Square) – Vermont is one of only 22 states that scored above 80 on a scale of 100 in Truth in Accounting's (TIA) latest report on financial transparency. TIA uses eight criteria to measure states’ financial transparency and releases a report annually. This year’s report is based on data from fiscal year 2020.
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Minnesota ranked 48th in economic freedom index, last in Midwest

(The Center Square) – A Canadian think tank ranked Minnesota 48th out of the 50 states on a national economic freedom index. The Fraser Institute’s “Economic Freedom of North America in 2021,” is the 17th edition of a report measuring economic freedom in 2019. Using 10 variables, including government spending, taxes, and labor market freedom, it ranked North American states and provinces on a scale from zero to 10.
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Politicians Test Positive for COVID

(Harrisburg, PA) --Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, a republican from Centre/ Mifflin, has announced that he has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Benninghoff was fully vaccinated for COVID -19 earlier this year and says in a statement that he was tested for Covid-19 prior to Thanksgiving after developing mild symptoms. He has not been in the Capitol since November 18 and, out of caution he has been quarantining since his test last week. Benninghoff says he's working from home as his offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Alabama drops 2 spots in hospital safety rankings

(The Center Square) – Alabama ranks 39th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, dropping from 37th in the organization’s spring report. Leapfrog, a nonprofit watchdog, impanels a nationwide group of safety experts twice a year and measures hospitals on...
ALABAMA STATE
The Center Square

Pennsylvania hospitality businesses hope for more COVID relief

(The Center Square) – The Wolf administration is lauding its efforts to help Pennsylvania's hospitality industry through the COVID-19 pandemic, though business leaders contend the state can and should do more. Gov. Tom Wolf highlighted 5,860 Pennsylvania businesses that received grant funding in 2021 through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Relief...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Georgia lawmaker pushes for salary increase in Legislature

(The Center Square) – Georgia lawmakers were told to spend the holiday break considering whether they would push legislation to increase their annual salaries. The Georgia Legislature ended its special session last week and will return to the state Capitol in January. Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, told his colleagues in the House they should think about increasing their part-time base pay of $17,342 while they are out.
GEORGIA STATE
TIME

Why Biden Backers Are Sounding the Alarm on Pennsylvania

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. It’s not hyperbole to say Joe Biden’s childhood home state of Pennsylvania put him in the White House. It was The Associated Press’ call of that state’s outcome at 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, of last year that made it official that the son of Scranton would be heading back to Washington and into a job he’s coveted since his 20s. The counting in Pennsylvania took four days and it was closer than anyone in the Biden campaign wanted. But the Keystone State came through for Biden, who had early on recognized the state as a lynchpin for his strategy and even headquartered his campaign near Philadelphia’s City Hall. (Well, at least until COVID-19 mothballed that operation and sent everyone working from kitchen stools and basement couches.)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

