Devotion for November 26

John 13:9, “Then, Lord,” Simon Peter replied, “not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!”. Isn’t this just like Peter? When Jesus tells him unless he allows Jesus to wash him, he has no part in Jesus, Peter goes all in! Wash my feet, my hands, my head, and everything else! Jesus I want as much as I can get. Peter was a little misguided, as we will see in the next verse, but I truly believe his heart was in the right place. It seems there are too many Christians who want just enough Jesus, just enough to get them through life, just enough to be able to call on him in troubles, just enough to get them to heaven one day. But like Peter here, we need to want all the Jesus we can get! I don’t want to squeak by with just enough Jesus, I want to overflow with him!

RELIGION ・ 7 DAYS AGO