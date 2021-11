Teisha Hyman had a huge first half, leading the Syracuse women’s basketball team to a 79-60 win over Morgan State on Wednesday at the Carrier Dome. Hyman hit a jumper at the foul line. She scored easy buckets in transition. She drained a 3-pointer. Just 12 minutes into the game, the sophomore had 17 points, one more than her career-high of 16.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO