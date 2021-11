Star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo made up for his terrible start on Sunday night, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a gutsy 34-26 trouncing of the Minnesota Vikings. Garoppolo had a lackadaisical showing in the first half, with the 49ers offense looking lost. But he bounced back in the third quarter with crucial throws that would eventually seal the squad’s third straight victory. The 49ers only needed 22 seconds at the start of the third frame to score twice.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO