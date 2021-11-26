ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

McCarthy Reveals 'Concern' About 'Warrior' Zeke

By Mike Fisher
 3 days ago
"Zeke’s running style is ferocious,'' McCarthy says with admiration, and that's good. But ...

Are Cowboys Sticking With Kicker?

"We have the utmost confidence in Greg. He’s our kicker.” - Cowboys COO Stephen Jones.

'Absurd,' Says Mike McCarthy of Penalties - So Coach Calls the NFL

"I’ve already talked to the league this morning, and I anticipate a second conversation, maybe this afternoon.'' - Mike McCarthy.

and Mike Fisher

Part of the issue is the exact nature of the injury. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has termed it a "bone bruise,'' which sounds innocuous ... but a "bone bruise'' can actually be a fracture. Taking seven carries, say, next Thursday at New Orleans instead of, say, nine touches, is not going to cure a bone bruise.

Elliott wants to play. It's his job. And he's good at it. So that desire is a strength - but if it negatively impacts his health and the game plan, it can be a weakness.

Zeke’s running style is ferocious,'' McCarthy said with admiration, and that's good. But his ferociousness is, too, a strength - and in a way, if he's limping around on the football field, a weakness.

