A New Jersey Democrat has changed an advertisement for college interns on his website to state that he’ll pay at least some of them after receiving backlash from progressives on Twitter over the issue.Rep Josh Gottheimer initially drew criticism over the weekend with a tweet that advertised his office’s internship programme, which runs year-round for students in college.At issue was a line of text in the application that read: “Although all internships in all offices are unpaid, students gain invaluable work experience” in the position.The application drew mocking responses from progressives on Twitter, including The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein, who noted...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO