Minnesota State

White House Announces Biden Stop in Minnesota Next Week

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden is slated to visit a Twin Cities suburb this week to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The White House announced...

Comments / 17

Dan Thorson
3d ago

Tim Waltz will greet him with open arms. The only reason he's coming here to see were they can put more Afghanistan families to live. So FJB.

KROC News

18 Things People in Minnesota Should Never Say at the Thanksgiving Table

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, families all over Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin will be going to see family, and let's face it, probably eating way too much food. But while we are all sitting at the Thanksgiving table with our families there are a few things that you may just want to bite your tongue about because they just aren't appropriate. I can almost guarantee though that someone in your family is guilty of talking about a few of these 18 no-no topics.
KROC News

Welcome Home Ceremony For Minnesota Soldiers

Alexandria, MN (KROC AAM News) - A “welcome home” ceremony was held Sunday for members of a Minnesota National Guard unit. The ceremony was held in Alexandria, where the unit (C Battery, 1st Battalion, 194th Field Artillery Regiment) is based. The unit has soldiers from more than 60 Minnesota communities.
KROC News

