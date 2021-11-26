ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams' Ben Skowronek: Pops up on injury report

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Skowronek (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Caplan...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Rams vs. 49ers top bargains are Brandon Aiyuk, Ben Skowronek, and Van Jefferson

The hype and drama surrounding Week 10 Monday Night Football is intense in fantasy football circles. Can Odell Beckham Jr. have an immediate impact, particularly with Robert Woods now out for the year? Is Brandon Aiyuk officially a WR3/flex play in fantasy football? Can we trust Jimmy Garoppolo after two consecutive QB1 weeks? These and other questions have to be addressed when we make our Monday Night Football picks. With a focus on high upside, here’s our favorite Week 10 Monday Night Football DFS lineup, plus a couple of special bargains.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Siriusxm Nfl Radio
RamDigest

Rams at 49ers Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers halftime report for Week 10. The 49ers are committed to running the ball and they're not going to let up until the Rams prove they have answers to stop it. Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice in the first half for the second time...
NFL
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Rams’ Robert Woods feels the support after injury

SANTA CLARA — It’s not unusual for a player to write a public thank-you to fans after he gets traded. It’s something else to do it after he gets injured. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods did that this week. Woods posted a message on Twitter headlined “To my family, friends,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
turfshowtimes.com

Rams injury updates on Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided injury updates after Monday’s practice - Leonard Floyd is dealing with a concussion and the team is expecting Justin Hollins to return to the team in the next few weeks after losing him back in Week 3. Floyd suffered a concussion in...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams' Wednesday Injury Report for Week 12 at Packers

OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion) T Andrew Whitworth (rest) Did not participant (DNP) Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense. How much of Odell Beckham Jr. will Rams fans see in Week 12 when the team heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers?
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers vs. Rams Final Injury Report: Bide Time for Bye?

As they try to stay on the heels of Arizona for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have a huge game coming up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Running back Aaron Jones could play despite his knee injury. Outside linebacker Rashan Gary could...
NFL
FanSided

Packers injury report: Rashan Gary, Aaron Jones could play vs. Rams

The injury-hit Green Bay Packers could potentially get edge rusher Rashan Gary and running back Aaron Jones back in time to play the Los Angeles Rams this week. Both players are listed as questionable on the Packers’ official injury report for Week 12. A potentially good sign for Gary’s availability...
NFL
247Sports

Matthew Stafford dealing with multiple injuries, will play for Rams, per report

Ahead of a big contest with the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with an injury in his throwing arm, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini. However, his arm is not the only thing that hurts since the veteran quarterback has multiple injuries. He also has pain in his elbow, ankle and back.
NFL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Latest: Bridgewater returns at QB, Broncos lead Chargers

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):. Teddy Bridgewater has returned to the game for the Denver Broncos on the first series of the second half. Denver’s starting quarterback had left in the first half with a lower leg injury and Drew Lock filled in while he was out, leading the Broncos to a touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
NFL
San Bernardino County Sun

Rams’ Matthew Stafford isn’t using injuries as an excuse

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Matthew Stafford shrugged off a report Sunday that he’s fighting a variety of injuries. Whether shrugging hurt, only he knows. The report by ESPN’s Dianna Russini before the Rams’ 36-28 loss to the Packers quoted sources saying Stafford was dealing with pain in his throwing arm as well as a sore ankle and chronic back pain.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy