S.E. Cupp: How today’s Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid concentrate

First let me say I once was a Republican, but no longer have any respect for what the party has become. Recently, the Biden administration was able to move a massive infrastructure bill through Congress with the help of 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House. This was the kind of legislation Trump talked about incessantly, week after week, for four years but was never able to get done. Well guess what? The 13 Republican House members who voted to support this bill now receive angry taunts and threats from their Republican colleagues, who seek to strip them of their committee assignments and worse. God forbid any House Republicans would put country over party! And, yes, I am talking about you, Matt Rosendale.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO