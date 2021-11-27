ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

S.E. Cupp: How today’s Republican Party reminds me of Minute Maid concentrate

By S.E. Cupp
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re over the age of 30, you probably recognize the iconic black and orange can that sat in so many of our freezers and supermarkets growing up: the Minute Maid concentrated orange juice can. Developed in the 1940s to safely ship Vitamin C to our troops in World...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Anonymous Republican Bravely Stands Up to Kevin McCarthy

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Great news! At long last, Republicans in the House of Representatives are taking a courageous stand against the wing of their party that traffics in bigotry and outlandish conspiracy theories and that tried to end America democracy. Just look at the exciting headline on this scoop CNN published yesterday: “Moderate House Republican warns McCarthy over embracing far-right members.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Local News

LETTER: Today’s Trump-fueled Republican Party is one of fear

Well, I do really hate to go there, but if Republican party voices like Lowman Henry (“2022: Historic Election Year,” Daily Local News, Nov. 28) continue to use the fear-stoking ‘socialist’ inaccuracy and ‘ultra left’ when referring to Democrats who support policies that uplift working people, and very likely the overall economy, programs like: infrastructure repair, child care, health care and help with higher education, I guess I will HAVE to ‘go there.’
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Lee Atwater
Person
S. E. Cupp
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonah Goldberg
fox40jackson.com

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to ‘yes’ on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NJ.com

Chris Christie is here to rescue the Republican Party | Sheneman

Chris Christie has been cosplaying the respectable Republican for a while now, but we here in his home state of New Jersey remember. We remember the screaming at teachers, we remember the government shutdowns, we remember the beach vacation he took during that shutdown and we remember his shameless groveling over the four years of the Trump administration during which he gladly humiliated himself and enabled a man who actively tried to overthrow Democracy. He just wrote a book about how to save the Republican party, which is the moral equivalent of breaking someone’s legs and standing outside the emergency room to sell them crutches.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Colorado's Boebert creates a new challenge for Republican leaders

It's impressive, in an unsettling way, just how quickly Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado became one of Congress' most controversial members. The first-term congresswoman has expressed interest in the crackpot QAnon delusion, for example, and in her first week as a lawmaker, she tweeted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's whereabouts during the Jan. 6 insurrectionist riot.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Conservative Party#Vitamin C#War Hawks#Gop#Congress#Big Bird
Independent Record

No respect for what the Republican Party has become

First let me say I once was a Republican, but no longer have any respect for what the party has become. Recently, the Biden administration was able to move a massive infrastructure bill through Congress with the help of 19 Republican votes in the Senate and 13 in the House. This was the kind of legislation Trump talked about incessantly, week after week, for four years but was never able to get done. Well guess what? The 13 Republican House members who voted to support this bill now receive angry taunts and threats from their Republican colleagues, who seek to strip them of their committee assignments and worse. God forbid any House Republicans would put country over party! And, yes, I am talking about you, Matt Rosendale.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The inflation question that Republicans can't (and won't) answer

A couple of weeks ago, Sen. Rick Scott accidentally told The Wall Street Journal what he was actually thinking. Looking ahead to the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Florida Republican, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, seemed eager to celebrate inflation. "This is a gold mine for us," the senator said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

What Donald Trump has said about running in 2024

None of the US’s recent one-term presidents have run for another term after being defeated. Gerald Ford considered a run against his vanquisher Jimmy Carter in 1980 but ultimately stayed away, and neither Mr Carter nor George HW Bush were ever expected to make a serious play for another term. Donald Trump, though, sees things differently.The Florida resident is clearly considering a run for president in 2024, and there have frequently been reports that an announcement may be imminent. These have so far come to nothing, but Mr Trump’s hold on the Republican Party means that until he decides...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy