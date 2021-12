We will host our traditional Christmas On Main event on Thursday, December 2nd! Christmas on Main is the ultimate hometown Christmas celebration. There will be trackless train rides, mega slides, a mechanical reindeer, tree lighting, Christmas vendors, pictures with Santa, and performances by La Porte Independent School District! This is one of our favorite events of the year and we are already counting down to December! Vendor Applications are open and available at http://www.visitlaportetx.com/christmas-on-main.

