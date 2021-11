The fifth check is probably in the mail, or it will be soon. It’ll be the same as the last four – $804. We’re receiving the new child tax credit created by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in March, which they’re now trying to extend through at least next year in their multitrillion dollar spending bill. But it would be better for us, and America, if these checks stopped. ...

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO