HCA donation benefits new Avery King Memorial Scholarship for MTSU’s Daniels Center

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent $25,000 donation from HCA Healthcare Inc. and HCA Healthcare Foundation to the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center will jump-start the new Avery King Memorial Scholarship Fund. The establishing of the new scholarship fund will help many service members, veterans, spouses and their...

Daniels’ Journey Home Project presents Patriot Award to MTSU’s Daniels Center

MTSU’s Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center recently received the Patriot Award from The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project during the third annual Charlie Daniels Patriot Award Dinner at City Winery in Nashville, Tennessee. The 2021 Patriot Award was presented by MTSU alumnus, retired Maj. Gen. Terry...
NASHVILLE, TN
HCA Helps Support MTSU's Daniels Veterans Center

(MURFREESBORO) A recent $25,000 donation from HCA Healthcare Inc. and HCA Healthcare Foundation to the MTSU Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center will jump-start the new Avery King Memorial Scholarship Fund. The establishing of the new scholarship fund will help many service members, veterans, spouses and their...
