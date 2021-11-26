ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

2022 World Cup: Socceroos facing precarious playoff route to qualify for Qatar

By Joshua Mayne
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Socceroos' path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has become more daunting with the intercontinental playoff draw resulting in a potential matchup with a South American team. The official draw, made in Zurich on Friday, will see Australia play the fifth-best side in South American qualifying if they end up...

