ALL ELITE WRESTLING RAMPAGE PRIMER 11/26 (Spoiler-Free): Black Friday Edition; Kingston vs. Garcia, Baker vs. Riho with Championship Implications, Cole & Fish vs. Cassidy & Wheeler
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRS ON TNT NETWORK, 10:00 p.m. EDT, 9:00 p.m. CDT. BY FRANK PETEANI (@FrankPeteani), PWTORCH.COM CONTRIBUTOR. Announcers: Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz, Ricky Starks (various combinations) Frank’s Note. There is a spoiler report providing results of tonight’s show available here...www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0