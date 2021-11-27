New York Responds to Gov. Hochul’s Kyle Rittenhouse Reaction

A Hudson Valley man scammed millions of dollars from the system while he was supposed to be helping those with disabilities. Details about Henry Alfonso Coley's plot to steal Medicaid money were unsealed this week, detailing the Poughkeepsie man's dastardly scheme. In the records obtained by Westfaironline, it was revealed that Coley used his non-profit organization to submit false claims for Medicaid reimbursements. According to its website, Maranatha Human Services Inc offers "assistance to people with disabilities, support to families in need, and care to anyone who could use a helping hand through a system of community services." What no one else knew was that it was also illegally funneling millions of dollars into Coley's pockets.

