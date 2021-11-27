ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Responds to Gov. Hochul’s Kyle Rittenhouse Reaction

By Bobby Welber
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Hochul is disappointed in the Rittenhouse verdict and says New York needs "strong gun safety laws." On Friday, a Wisconsin jury found 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty of all five charges in his double homicide trial. The jury found Rittenhouse not guilty after three and a half days...

wrrv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Man Scammed Medicaid Out of $2.4 Million

A Hudson Valley man scammed millions of dollars from the system while he was supposed to be helping those with disabilities. Details about Henry Alfonso Coley's plot to steal Medicaid money were unsealed this week, detailing the Poughkeepsie man's dastardly scheme. In the records obtained by Westfaironline, it was revealed that Coley used his non-profit organization to submit false claims for Medicaid reimbursements. According to its website, Maranatha Human Services Inc offers "assistance to people with disabilities, support to families in need, and care to anyone who could use a helping hand through a system of community services." What no one else knew was that it was also illegally funneling millions of dollars into Coley's pockets.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Family Truckster Brings the Holiday Spirit to New Paltz

Just in time for the holiday season, the Griswold's have returned to the Hudson Valley. The Family Truckster was spotted once again in Ulster and Orange Counties. In the last few months, the Family Truckster from the National Lampoon Vacation movies has been seen driving all over the Hudson Valley and Capital Region. Back in May, we learned that the Dittus Family, from the Lake George area, own 3 Griswold-like station wagons.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Air#Fast Food Restaurants#York Counties#American
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Stewart’s Shops 35th Annual Holiday Match Returns

The season of giving is here and one of the most popular stops across the Hudson Valley and New York State is bringing back its popular holiday program. Stewart's Shops are back this holiday season with the Stewart's Holiday Match program. In a press release on their website Stewart's Shops writes:
CHARITIES
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Can Your Boss Still Test You For Marijuana If You Work in New York?

Many New Yorkers waited for years to see if the state would finally legalize the recreational use of marijuana. And while it may have finally happened, we still had a lot of questions. Can your employer still drug test you for weed? In late March, then-Governor Cuomo officially signed a law that will allow the legal use of recreational cannabis in New York State for those 21 and older. The New York Department of Labor has some answers for our questions..
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

9 Small Movie Theaters You Can’t Overlook in the Hudson Valley

One of the things that I have missed the most over the last year and a half has been going to the movies. My venture back was to see the James Bond "No Time to Die," and it was odd. It was your typical experience at a big movie theater, but it made me think about where I could go see a film and support an owner-operated business here in the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Magical 40 Foot Holiday Tunnel Is One Of Dozens Of Events Happening At NY Parks

If you're looking to experience some holiday cheer, New York State Parks are the place to be this holiday season. While some wait until after Thanksgiving to begin getting festive and into the holiday spirit, some were all to eager and already have. Regardless of which side of that you're on, there are a ton of things to do from one end of New York to the other. Governor Kathy Hochul recently spoke about the kickoff of the holidays in New York State Parks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
721K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy