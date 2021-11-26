ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the best deal we've seen on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV!

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some of the best Black Friday camera deals have been sold out everywhere, so Just finding the camera you want in stock has been quite a challenge. However, not only have we found the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV for just $2,579 – a saving of $120 – Walmart is also...

www.digitalcameraworld.com

ephotozine.com

Canon Firmware Update For EOS R5, EOS R6 And EOS-1D X Mark III

Canon has announced firmware updates for the EOS R5 (firmware v1.50), EOS R6 (firmware v1.50) and EOS-1D X Mark III (firmware v1.60). Across both the EOS R5 and EOS R6, this update delivers enhanced recognition of subjects. Users of these cameras are now able to select “vehicles” as the main subject. Inheriting this ability from the EOS R3, the cameras can track racing cars and bikes. The update also enhances the overall AF tracking of people, with improved eye and face detection even when the subject is wearing a mask, as well as adding body detection. Strengthening detection within the EOS-1D X Mark III for winter sports, the firmware provides improved head detection for subjects wearing goggles and helmets.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Vehicle AF and more coming to the Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 in December firmware update

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. I reported a couple of weeks ago that we’d be getting new firmware for the Canon EOS R5 sometime around the Canon EOS R3 ship date of November 26, 2021. This release has now been confirmed along with new firmware for both the Canon EOS R6 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark III.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

$899 Canon EOS RP is beginner camera bargain this Black Friday

There are already some sensational Canon Black Friday deals, but our pick at the moment is the $100 reduction we have seen on the Canon EOS RP - which if you buy it body only can be picked up for just $899. With its full-frame sensor, this was one of the first RF lens Canon mirrorless cameras launched - but has now fallen so far in price that this is a real steal. It is ideal for anyone starting out in photography - but is a great upgrade model too for those who want to step up to mirrorless cameras, or want their first full-frame camera, too!
ELECTRONICS
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

These Google Pixelbook Go Black Friday deals are the best we've seen yet

The Google Pixelbook Go is easily the best Chromebook money can buy right now and it's a brilliant showcase for what a powerful Chromebook is capable of doing. But all that excellent hardware also makes it one of the most pricey Chromebooks you can buy, so these early Black Friday Chromebook deals on the Pixelbook Go definitely caught our attention.
COMPUTERS
DIY Photography

Canon is adding vehicle-tracking AF to the EOS R5 and R6 but it comes with a catch

One of the great new features of the Canon EOS R3 (and the Nikon Z9, while we’re talking about it) was the addition of vehicle tracking. Designed primarily for sports shooters covering motor racing, it allows the camera to lock onto vehicles as they hurl themselves around the track at ungodly speeds. Well, that feature is coming to the Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 on December 2nd via a firmware update.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

Canon EOS R3 sample gallery (DPReview TV)

If you had a new Canon EOS R3 what would you shoot first? Penguins, apparently. Along with dinosaurs, oversized kangaroos and wolves. Because #artists. Check out Chris and Jordan's EOS R3 sample gallery and let us know what you think of the image quality. Did you miss their review? If...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Photography Review

DPReview TV: Canon EOS R3 final review

Chris and Jordan have been testing a full production EOS R3 and pushing it to the limits: high ISO tests, dynamic range, eye-controlled AF, flash photography and more!. You may recall that in their EOS R3 first impressions review with a pre-production Canon R3, Jordan experienced a couple of overheat warnings. Watch to find out how the production camera performed.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Walmart
Digital Camera World

Nikon’s ‘new’ Z 28mm f/2.8 is its smallest Z-mount prime yet

Nikon has announced that the Z 28mm f/2.8, a compact and lightweight prime lens for Nikon Z series cameras, will go on sale December 2021. However, while this is the first time it's been available standalone, it's not an entirely new lens – but essentially a pure-black version of the kit lens that launched alongside the retro-inspired Nikon Z fc, minus the silver band on the lens barrel.
RETAIL
Digital Camera World

Black Friday price slash on Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III now just $1499

Released in 2020, the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III is the third version of Olympus' sports and actions cameras and now you can save $300 ahead of the Black Friday camera deals. The OM-D E-M1 III is one of the best Olympus cameras you can buy due to its compact size, fast continuous burst mode and industry-leading 7.5 stops of in-body image stabilization and now it's just $1499 from Adorama.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

The Canon EOS RP Is a Bargain Right Now

If you’re pondering your first full frame camera or need a backup body that will handle all of your Canon glass, now's a good time to buy the EOS RP. With holiday deals, it’s now cheaper than ever. The EOS RP is Canon’s second full frame mirrorless camera and was...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

This is the best price we've seen on the latest iPad Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we absolutely love the latest iPad Pros, and we love a good Black Friday deal, so we were delighted to discover that B&H Photo are currently offering $100 off the best iPad Pro available right now – the iPad Pro (M1) 12.9-inch (2021) – taking the price down to $999.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Canon EOS M50 Mark II review

Canon’s EOS M50 Mark II is a confusing little camera – while it is feature-packed, it’s only a very minor update on the first EOS M50 camera. Other than the addition of eye AF and the ability to shoot vertical video, there’s not really a whole lot different between the two versions. So while we wouldn’t recommend owners of the EOS M50 to upgrade to the newer model, it’s great for those just starting out on their photography and content creation journeys.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

ABOUT

Digital Camera World is the world's fastest-growing photography website, covering every aspect of image-making, from DSLR and mirrorless cameras to mobile photography, drones, post-production and printing.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

