According to the commonly accepted model, Alzheimer’s disease is characterised by an ineluctable sequence, from the accumulation of toxic proteins in the brain to dementia resulting from neurodegeneration. While this deterministic sequence is sometimes true, it does not seem to be the case for all patients. Moreover, the disappointing results of recently marketed drugs have highlighted the need to reconsider this disease, which affects nearly 10 million people in Europe.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO