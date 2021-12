Who: Rider (2-1) at Bucknell (0-2) When: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pa. Last Time Out: Rider def. Delaware State, 63-53; Bucknell lost to Penn, 73-68 Background: This could be the first of two meetings between the Broncs and Bison. Both teams are part of the Cancun Challenge and may match up again in Mexico next week. Rider won the most recent meeting by 20 points at Alumni Gymnasium on Dec. 3, 2019.

