5pm Headlines 11/26

The chair of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said Tuesday that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has begun cooperating with their probe. “Mr. Meadows has been engaging with the select committee through his attorney," the panel's chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
(CNN) — British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has gained global notoriety as the former girlfriend and social companion of the convicted pedophile and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after more than a year in federal custody, she faces trial on sex trafficking charges in New York. The 59-year-old has pleaded not...
LONDON — Almost 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados woke up Tuesday as a republic. The tiny Caribbean nation removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state in a spectacular ceremony that began late Monday, breaking its ties with the British royal family — and with it, one of the island’s last remaining imperial bonds to the United Kingdom.
CNN says it will conduct a "thorough review" of documents showing the role prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo played in advising his brother Andrew Cuomo , the former governor of New York, as the Democrat defended himself from accusations of sexual misconduct. News of the internal review came hours after the...
The White House Coronavirus Response Team is holding a briefing on the latest developments in the Biden administration's response to COVID-19, days after the new Omicron variant was designated a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization. The variant has an unusual combination of mutations that may enable it...
Prosecutors announced Monday that they have asked the Supreme Court to review the ruling that overturned Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction, arguing that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's June decision sets a dangerous precedent with "far-reaching negative consequences." The June ruling hinged on a press release issued in 2005 by...
A federal appeals court on Tuesday appeared wary of former President Trump 's lawsuit to block the House Jan. 6 Select Committee from obtaining voluminous tranches of documents from his White House. A three-judge panel for the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals grilled Trump's lawyers during a hearing that lasted...
PARIS (AP) — France inducted U.S.-born entertainer, anti-Nazi spy and civil rights activist Josephine Baker into the Pantheon on Tuesday, the first Black woman to receive the nation’s highest honor. Baker’s voice resonated through streets of Paris’ famed Left Bank as recordings from her extraordinary career kicked off an elaborate...
A planned spacewalk outside the International Space Station by astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron was called off early Tuesday after NASA received an overnight warning about possibly threatening space debris. The station's seven-member crew was not told to take shelter in their Earth-return spacecraft and no other actions were...
A defense attorney for Kim Potter says the former Brooklyn Center police officer will testify in her manslaughter trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. While questioning a prospective juror, defense attorney Paul Engh said Potter will take the stand, CBS Minnesota reports. The development came as lawyers and a...
