Energy Industry

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Crash

By Julianne Geiger
OilPrice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 6-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 569—a figure that is 249 up from this time last year....

oilprice.com

Comments / 22

Brian Miller
2d ago

Remember when Trump was President and gas was 1.87 a gallon and everyone was working and there wasn’t a invasion of illegals invading America 🇺🇸 Ohhhhh the good one days.

Reply(1)
10
westdak
3d ago

Oil prices will go up pretty significantly over the next few months

Reply(17)
6
