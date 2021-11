The Buccaneers seem optimistic Gronkowski (back) will return for Monday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Gronkowski was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday before sitting out Saturday and being listed as questionable on the final injury report. It seems the absence was planned -- rather than indicative of a setback -- but fantasy managers will still want to check in when the Bucs release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 EST kickoff Monday night. If Gronkowski can't go, the team will lean on Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard at tight end again.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO