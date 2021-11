De Geus was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday. De Geus struggled to a 7.56 ERA in 50 innings of relief in his big-league debut last season, striking out just 17.2 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.5 percent. He's just 24 years old and has strong numbers in the minors in 2019, which could incentivize a team to take a chance on him, but for now he'll make way for new acquisition Jordan Luplow (ankle), who came over in a trade with the Rays in a corresponding move.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO