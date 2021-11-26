ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Titans' Janoris Jenkins: Cleared for Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jenkins (chest) does not bear an injury designation for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Nashville Scene

Lean City: Scorching Titans Host Woeful Texans Sunday

Faced with the critical decision of whether to start Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskell or rookie Davis Mills (quarterback rating: 30.7) Sunday against the NFL-best Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans said, "Tyrod, sure what the hell?" Which is the best way to decide that Tyrod Taylor should be your quarterback. Just to up the ante, the team also announced that Driskell would be moving to tight end, because why not? The Texans are 1-8. They can't trade DeShaun Watson because 22 civil lawsuits is about 22 more than a general manager would prefer his star signal-caller be facing. Their best player is either Ka'imi Fairbarn (a kicker) or Danny Amendola (a Spanish-American war veteran).
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans place Bud Dupree on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against Texans

Titans pass-rusher Bud Dupree was placed on injured reserve on Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. Dupree, who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason, is dealing with an abdominal injury that was sustained during last week's two-point win over the Saints. According to NFL Network's Ian...
NFL
Music City Miracles

Titans rule OUT LB David Long Jr., OLB Bud Dupree and others for Sunday’s game vs. Texans

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Tennessee Titans continue to deal with several injuries. Head coach Mike Vrabel just delivered his Friday afternoon press conference ahead of Sunday’s divisional contest against the Houston Texans. Vrabel ruled OUT LB David Long Jr., OLB Bud Dupree, RG Nate Davis, LB Rashaan Evans, RB Jeremy McNichols, TE Geoff Swaim and CB Greg Mabin. Ouch.
NFL
tennesseetitans.com

Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Sunday's Loss to the Texans

NASHVILLE – The Titans lost to the Texans 22-13 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out from the contest…. OK, there's no way getting around this one. Ryan Tannehill had a tough day at the office. The Titans quarterback threw four interceptions in the contest, and they were drive killers, and momentum stoppers. After the game, Tannehill sacked himself. Asked if there were communication issues with the receivers, Tannehill accepted the blame. "At the end of the day, it all falls squarely on me, and I have to be better," Tannehill said. "We shot ourselves in the foot all day, and it has to be better. And it starts with me." Through 11 games this season, Tannehill has 13 touchdowns vs 12 interceptions. Tannehill threw just seven interceptions in 16 games last season with the Titans, and just six in 12 games in 2019. "At the end of the day, I expect better from myself," Tannehill said. "And I need to be better for this team."
NFL
Pats Pulpit

Patriots vs. Titans preview: 3 matchups that could decide Sunday’s game

In the effort of being fully transparent, we’re going to start this article off with a little truth telling session. I, the author, have no idea what is going to happen this week between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, and in my defense, there is quite literally zero way in which I could know.
NFL
birminghamnews.net

Six Things to Watch in Titans at Patriots on Sunday

NASHVILLE - The Titans face the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. Earlier this week, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill explained what happened against the Texans, when he threw a career-high four interceptions, like this: "That was probably one of the worst games I have been a part of. Not something I am proud of, but can definitely grow from it. Have to turn the page and move on." Tannehill and the Titans are ready to move on, but the challenge on Sunday will be a tough one. The Patriots are ranked 3rd in the NFL in total defense, and they've intercepted 18 passes in 11 games this season. A positive nugget: The last time Tannehill threw three interceptions in a game (back in 2016), he came back the following week and threw three touchdowns in a win. The Titans need him to be sharp on Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' D'Onta Foreman: Set to suit up Sunday

Foreman (tricep), who was listed as limited on Titans injury reports this week, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in New England, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Meanwhile, fellow running back Jeremy McNichols (concussion) didn't practice at all this week and will miss a second consecutive...
NFL
CBS Sports

Titans' Teair Tart: Won't play Sunday

Tart (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tart returned from a groin injury last week against the Texans but is now sidelined by an ankle issue. He'll have the bye in Week 13 to aid in his recovery before missing any time beyond Sunday. Naquan Jones and Kyle Peko should split time at nose tackle for the Titans in his absence.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

The Patriots will face a shorthanded Titans team on Sunday

The Titans will officially be without a number of key players when they face the Patriots on Sunday. And that’s going beyond the star power they already have on IR including Derrick Henry, Julio Jones, and Bud Dupree. Tennessee ruled out six players on Friday’s injury report, including a number...
NFL
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Titans game

Maybe the Buffalo Bills re-discovered their offensive firepower Thursday night in beating the New Orleans Saints, 31-6. Then again, in addition to his four touchdown passes, Josh Allen threw two picks, and the Bills lost Tre’Davious White to injury. Buffalo finally got some semblance of a balanced attack, yet Devin Singletary and Matt Breida (both averaged only 2.9 yards per carry Thursday night) aren’t exactly overly dependable resources in the backfield.
NFL
CBS Boston

Patriots-Titans Week 12 Predictions

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots host the Titans this week, and just as everyone expected when the schedule came out, it’s going to be a big one. If the Patriots win, they’ll reclaim first place in the AFC East, and they may even claim the top spot in the AFC. The Titans, though, figure to be extra-focused on this one, after losing at home to the miserable Texans a week ago. Here’s how the WBZ and CBS Boston sports team sees this one playing out. Dan Roche, WBZ-TV The Titans and Mike Vrabel are a tough opponent for the Patriots to face. The Titans are coming...
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

AFC Playoff Picture: Why I’m rooting for the Titans on Sunday

Earlier this week we put out our weekly rooting interests for Buffalo Bills fans. Because we have to cover so many games in that article, I didn’t expand on my thoughts too much for choosing the Tennessee Titans over the New England Patriots. Enough folks have followed up that I think it bears repeating.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Titans' Jackrabbit Jenkins likely to miss time with injury

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins is just the latest player on the team who is dealing with an injury that could sideline him for at least a game. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi, Jenkins is dealing with a foot/ankle sprain suffered in Week 12 that “likely causes him to miss some time,” although it isn’t clear exactly how much.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down following win vs. Titans: Kendrick Bourne shines with two touchdowns

The New England Patriots have made it six in a row after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium in Week 12, 36-13. This game was a bit closer than that final score suggests, particularly in the first half. The Patriots entered halftime up by just a field goal as Tennessee was able to hang around, despite missing a number of key pieces on offense. However, the second half -- as it's been for the past few weeks -- has been where New England has routinely slammed the door shut as they were able to go on a 20-0 run over the final two quarters.
NFL
The Spun

Myles Garrett Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Sunday

After a noisy week in Cleveland, Ohio that included the release of star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., many doubted Baker Mayfield and the Browns heading into their week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Myles Garrett wasn’t one of them. According to the All-Pro edge rusher, he pointed to the...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL

