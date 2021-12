The 2021 Maui Invitational begins on Monday, Nov. 22 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 24. However, this year's tournament is ironically not taking place in Maui. For the second year in a row, Maui will not host the Maui Invitational due to Hawaii's COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols. This year, Las Vegas will host the tournament at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

