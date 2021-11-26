ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss registered 16 points and six assists as Bryant defeated Brown 65-59 on Friday. Adham Eleeda had 14 points and eight rebounds for Bryant (3-3). Hall Elisias...

