UMBC plays Pitt

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Maryland-Baltimore County (3-2) vs. Pittsburgh (2-3) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays host to Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won 98-67 over American on Tuesday, while Pittsburgh fell to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, 68-52. SUPER SENIORS: Maryland-Baltimore County has benefited...

www.stltoday.com

The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
Arkansas State
247Sports

4 Auburn players enter transfer portal Tuesday

Three Auburn players entered the transfer portal early Tuesday, including a veteran offensive piece. Running back Shaun Shivers, receiver Elijah Canion and edge rusher Caleb Johnson all had their names appear in the portal Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to Auburn Undercover and 247Sports. Update (11:55 a.m.): Senior offensive guard Tashawn...
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Three more Sooners have entered transfer portal

The fallout continues in the wake of Lincoln Riley leaving the Oklahoma football program to become head coach of the USC Trojans. Riley insists that OU’s impending move to the much stronger SEC Conference had no impact on his decision to leave Oklahoma, that the opportunity and timing were right and it was a chance to open a new chapter in his life and for his family.
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On3.com

WR Caleb Douglas backs off longtime USC commitment

USC is still searching for its first commitment under new coach Lincoln Riley. But the Trojans suffered their first setback on the recruiting trail on Tuesday with the news that Caleb Douglas – who has been committed since early August – was reopening his recruitment. Douglas, a three-star prospect from...
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
The Spun

Report: Transfer Destination Emerges For Spencer Rattler

Multiple landing spots have emerged as potential options for Spencer Rattler, but one West Coast program is starting to gain serious momentum. On Monday, SMU and South Carolina were mentioned by NFL analyst Matt Miller as potential landing spots. The only issue is neither is very close to Rattler’s home state of Arizona.
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS baseball standout Nico Ong commits to UMBC

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School senior Nico Ong has committed to the University of Maryland Baltimore County to continue his baseball career. BHS head coach Mike Policastro stated, “I am proud to announce that our very own Nico Ong has verbally committed to continue his promising baseball career at the University of Maryland Baltimore County upon graduating in 2022. Nico continues to prove that he is a tremendous student-athlete, both on and off the field, and there couldn’t be a better fit for both himself and UMBC. I am beyond proud of him for how hard he’s worked in the classroom and on the field to earn this scholarship opportunity where he will get to play baseball at the next level. Nico is an elite student-athlete at Bloomfield High School, not only excelling on the field, but also boasting a 3.82 GPA while taking honors courses.
WTOP

UMBC plays Longwood on Saturday

Maryland-Baltimore County (2-1) vs. Longwood (3-1) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Baltimore County and Longwood both look to put winning streaks together. Both programs are coming off of big victories on Friday. Longwood earned an 82-42 home win over American, while Maryland-Baltimore County got a 91-75 win over Western Carolina.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rogers scores 23 to lead UMBC past W. Carolina 91-75

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Darnell Rogers matched his career high with 23 points and UMBC beat Western Carolina 91-75 on Friday night. Keondre Kennedy had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UMBC (2-1) and Yaw Obeng-Mensah scored 13 with seven rebounds. Marvin Price had 15 points for the...
