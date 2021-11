This is the time of year to be grateful for all we have. Unfortunately, there are many that need help with the holidays including Thanksgiving!. Thanksgiving at St. Monica – The long standing South Boston tradition of the Thanksgiving Dinner at St. Monica Church is being served from 10am – 11:30am. For more than 30 years, Frank Kelley and his family led a brigade of volunteers who made sure thousands of people a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving now the South Boston community has continued this tradition in Frank’s name.

FESTIVAL ・ 6 DAYS AGO