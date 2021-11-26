Bellarmine takes on Franklin

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Despite piecing together their finest half of the season, the Eagles dropped a heartbreaker to Bellarmine Saturday, 68-61. It was a tale of two halves for Morehead State (1-5), who dominated the first half of the game, but couldn't keep the momentum up into the second half, as they watched Bellarmine race back from an 11 point halftime deficit to upend the Eagles in the final few minutes. The Eagles shot 51.5% from the field in the first half and outrebounded the Knights 18-12, only to be held to 25.9% from the field in the second half and losing the battle on the boards 20-14. The Eagles were led by graduate studentTerri Smith, who poured in a career high 22 points to go alongside four rebounds and three assists. Jada Claude joined Smith as the other double-figure scorer for the Eagles, scoring 10 points and pulling down seven rebounds, while Julan McDonald chipped in nine points of her own and Tyler Moore added eight points.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO