California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost 68-44 to Texas in its most recent game. BIG MEN ON CAMPUS:...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pitt goes up against Towson

Towson (2-1) vs. Pittsburgh (1-2) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Friday, 6 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Towson and Pittsburgh both look to put winning streaks together . Towson won easily 78-54 over Hampton in its last outing. Pittsburgh is coming off a 59-51 win over UNC Wilmington in its most recent game.
TOWSON, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Rutgers goes up against DePaul

Rutgers (3-0) vs. DePaul (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Rutgers beat NJIT by 14 on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off a 99-66 win over Central Michigan on Saturday. SQUAD LEADERS: DePaul's Javon Freeman-Liberty has averaged 23.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

CCSU goes up against Quinnipiac

Central Connecticut (0-4) vs. Quinnipiac (2-1) People's United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays host to Central Connecticut in an early season matchup. Quinnipiac won at home against Holy Cross 76-68 on Monday, while Central Connecticut came up short in a 77-53 game to UMass Lowell on Wednesday.
HAMDEN, CT
State
Texas State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UMBC goes up against WCU

Maryland-Baltimore County (1-1) vs. Western Carolina (1-2) Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina goes up against Maryland-Baltimore County in an early season matchup. Maryland-Baltimore County won easily 85-47 at home against Penn State-York on Monday. Western Carolina lost 95-79 on the road against East Carolina on Sunday.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Southern goes up against SD

Southern (1-2) vs. South Dakota (1-1) Sanford Coyote Sports Center, Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Southern and South Dakota look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off a tough road loss in their last game. South Dakota lost 99-50 to Drake on Sunday, while Southern fell 81-63 at Rice on Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Navy goes up against Furman

Navy (1-2) vs. Furman (3-1) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Furman goes up against Navy in an early season matchup. Furman won at home over Radford 81-64 on Friday, while Navy fell 77-60 at Louisville on Monday. SAVVY SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on...
GREENVILLE, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

San Francisco goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (2-3) vs. San Francisco (5-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Morgan State in a non-conference matchup. San Francisco beat Nevada by three points at home on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in a 74-63 game at Portland on Saturday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Basketball Goes 1-2 at San Diego

Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Victoria Advocate

Industrial utilizing playoff experience against San Diego

VANDERBILT — All year long, Industrial expected to be in the position it’s in right now. Back in the third round of the playoffs, fighting to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. The Cobras lost out on a district championship three-peat, but they will get...
SAN DIEGO, TX
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Tulane goes up against Charleston

Tulane (2-4) vs. College of Charleston (4-2) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston hosts Tulane in a non-conference matchup. College of Charleston knocked off Chattanooga by two points on the road on Saturday, while Tulane fell 68-64 to Valparaiso on Wednesday. STEPPING...
CHARLESTON, SC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SD goes up against San Jose St.

South Dakota (4-2) vs. San Jose State (2-3) Provident Credit Union Event Center, San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces South Dakota in a non-conference matchup. South Dakota fell 83-70 at Nebraska on Saturday. San Jose State is coming off a 75-74 home win over Northern Colorado on Tuesday.
SAN JOSE, CA

