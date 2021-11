Stefano Pioli has one eye on the condition of his key players and will therefore give some rest to two forwards tonight, according to a report. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes how compared to the Fiorentina game, there will be three changes to the starting line-up that will take the field tonight against Atletico Madrid. Alessio Romagnoli will take the place of Matteo Gabbia at centre-back, Rade Krunic will come into the attack with Rafael Leao on the bench, while the centre-forward will be Olivier Giroud and not Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO