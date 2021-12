NDSU didn't have much of a chance in this one as Arizona jumped out to an 11-0 lead to start the game and never looked back, winning 97-45. NDSU never got the game closer than 13 the rest of the night as Arizona dominated on both ends of the floor. The Bison only shot 26.2% from the floor for the game which included 6-26 from the three point line. Arizona stayed red hot for most of the night, shooting 51.5% from the floor and 13-27 from the three point line. Jarius Cook was the lone Bison player in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Arizona had five players in double figures, led by Christian Koloko with 16 points.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO