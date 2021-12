It was another game and yet another down-to-the-wire victory for James Madison as the Dukes held on to beat Florida Atlantic 69-65 Sunday afternoon in Boca Raton, Fla. Charles Falden finished with 17 points to lead JMU (6-2) and, once again, made plays in the clutch after FAU got close late. JMU wrapped up four games in the Sunshine State with a pair of victories as Jalen Hodge went 3-of-5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points off the bench as all 10 Dukes who played in the game scored.

