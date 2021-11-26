Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Unavailable Friday

Grubauer gave up three goals on 17 shots in relief of Chris Driedger in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. He wasn't expected to face his former team Friday, but Grubauer was needed in relief early in the second period. The German was spared another loss on his ledger, but his performance was nothing to write home about. The 29-year-old now has a 3.27 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 14 appearances. Nothing's going right for the Kraken, and with the Capitals in town on Sunday, Grubauer might be better left on fantasy benches.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO