Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Unavailable Friday

McCann scored a power-play goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. McCann struck at 14:15 of the third period to break up Marc-Andre Fleury's shutout bid. The goal was McCann's third in as many games since returning from a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. The 25-year-old is up to six tallies, four helpers, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-6 rating in 11 contests. While the Kraken aren't performing well as a team, McCann's offense has not been part of the problem.
Geekie recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Geekie earned the secondary helper on Jared McCann's tally in the third period. The 23-year-old Geekie has shuffled around the second through fourth lines during the season, but it hasn't led to much consistency on offense. The center has two goals, one helper, 28 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 16 contests. Without a more defined role, he's best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.
Schwartz produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Schwartz set up Jared McCann for the Kraken's first goal, but the 29-year-old winger was also on the ice for all of the Blackhawks' tallies. Despite the mixed performance, Schwartz has been solid in November with three goals and five assists in seven appearances. The Canadian winger has 12 points, 40 shots, 23 hits and a minus-8 rating through 16 contests overall.
Dunn recorded an assist, five hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Dunn set up Yanni Gourde for a goal at 18:11 of the third period, but the Kraken couldn't find an equalizer after that. The 25-year-old Dunn has picked up three assists in his last six games. The Ontario native has a goal, five helpers, 20 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-4 rating through 14 contests overall, and none of his points have come on the power play.
Gourde scored a goal on four shots, doled out four hits and added a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Gourde mixed it up with Alex DeBrincat in a surprising fight in the third period. The 29-year-old Gourde also scored to get the Kraken within a goal late, but their comeback fell short. The Quebec native is up to eight points, 30 shots, 20 hits and seven PIM in 12 contests. He continues to play big minutes regardless of his placement in the lineup -- Gourde's physicality and solid offense make him a solid choice in fantasy.
Grubauer yielded three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks. Grubauer has faced fewer than 20 shots twice this year and taken a loss in both contests. He's on a four-game losing streak, which has dropped his record to 4-8-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .877 save percentage. The German has completely gone off the rails compared to his 30-win and sub-2.00 GAA campaign last season. The Kraken's next game is Friday against a banged-up-but-still-dangerous Avalanche team.
Grubauer will be between the pipes for Wednesday's home game versus Chicago, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. Grubauer is bogged down in a three-game losing streak during which he registered a disappointing 4.52 GAA. That's a far cry from the Vezina Trophy caliber performance he put together in 2020-21 while with the Avalanche. Unless the 29-year-old German can turn his season around soon, he could see Chris Driedger challenge him for the starting gig.
Driedger allowed four goals on 13 shots in 25:33 of ice time during Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Head coach Dave Hakstol gave Driedger a mercy pull early in the second period, and Philipp Grubauer hardly did better. Driedger has given up nine goals on 43 shots across his first appearances this year. The 27-year-old hasn't played much, and fantasy managers likely won't want to roster him in season-long formats even if he begins to draw more starts behind a porous defense.
Larsson produced a power-play assist, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Larsson's assist came on a Brandon Tanev goal with one second left on a power play. The 29-year-old Larsson is typically reserved for defensive assignments -- he hadn't recorded a power-play point since his rookie year with the Devils in 2011-12. The Swede is at four assists, 45 hits, 34 blocked shots, 25 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 17 contests overall.
Grubauer gave up three goals on 17 shots in relief of Chris Driedger in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. He wasn't expected to face his former team Friday, but Grubauer was needed in relief early in the second period. The German was spared another loss on his ledger, but his performance was nothing to write home about. The 29-year-old now has a 3.27 GAA and an .875 save percentage in 14 appearances. Nothing's going right for the Kraken, and with the Capitals in town on Sunday, Grubauer might be better left on fantasy benches.
Donskoi recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Despite being listed on the fourth line, Donskoi logged 15:35 of ice time and helped out on a Colin Blackwell goal in the third period. The 29-year-old Donskoi hasn't been great lately with just two helpers in eight games since the calendar flipped to November. He's at seven assists, 24 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 17 contests overall.
Soucy produced a power-play assist in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Soucy set up Brandon Tanev's third-period tally. The assist ended a four-game slump for Soucy. The 27-year-old blueliner is at two goals, one assist, 19 shots on net, 29 hits and a minus-5 rating in 11 contests. He'll continued to compete with Haydn Fleury for a spot in the lineup, as neither defenseman has cemented their position yet.
The Kraken’s comeback started too late and fell just short. That’s just the way things have been going for Seattle. In what has become an all too predictable script, the Kraken found themselves playing from behind again on Wednesday night. The ending was familiar, too. At a quick glance, it would be hard to tell the difference between Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and Saturday’s nearly identical defeat against Minnesota.
Blackwell scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Blackwell notched his first tally for the Kraken at 15:12 of the third period, though it was little more than window dressing in an ugly loss. The 28-year-old had a career-best 22 points in 47 contests last year, though he shot an unsustainable 18.8 percent and saw time on the power play. He's unlikely to play above the third line with the Kraken.
Dunn posted a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Dunn helped out on a Jordan Eberle goal to break up Darcy Kuemper's shutout bid. The 25-year-old Dunn has assists in three of the last four contests. For the season, the Ontario native is up to seven points. 21 shots on net, 18 hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 15 appearances. His helper Friday was his first power-play point of the year.
Johansson produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche. Johansson has provided a little spark to the Kraken's offense with a goal and three helpers in five games since he was activated from injured reserve. The 31-year-old has earned three of those points on the power play. The Swede's success on offense should continue to see him playing in a top-six role with first-unit time on the power play, so he could be a helpful scoring-only option in deeper fantasy formats.
Jonathan Toews did an unusual thing Saturday: He took a break. The Chicago Blackhawks center took a maintenance day while teammates practiced at Fifth Third Arena, his first such day this month after taking three in October. “He’s been around, he knows his body,” interim coach Derek King said. “I just had a conversation with him, and I know he tires. “I just said, if you need a maintenance day ...
Schwartz scored a goal on five shots, dished three assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Schwartz continued an impressive November with his highest point output of the year. The 29-year-old scored a go-ahead goal in the second period and assisted on tallies by Jared McCann (on the power play), Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde (into an empty net). Schwartz now has four goals, 12 assists, 47 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating through 18 appearances.
Blackwell notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. Blackwell helped out on Jaden Schwartz's second-period tally. The 28-year-old Blackwell has a goal and an assist in the last two games despite playing in a bottom-six role. He's added six shots on net, seven hits and a plus-1 rating through four appearances, though he's unlikely to score enough to interest fantasy managers.
