Analyzing Starlink Satellite Downlink Communications With Software Defined Radio

Software Defined Radios (SDR) have become the best option for many radio applications due to their precision, flexibility, reliability and simplified design process. In this article, we will discuss the application of SDR in radars. Although composed of mainly analog circuits in the past, modern radars rely on powerful digital signal processing to operate. Aviation and marine navigation, weather/meteorology tracking, ground penetration assessments, military missile guidance and Earth's surface mapping are some examples of applications. Moreover, radar technologies consist of a variety of different configurations, such as Continuous Wave (CW) Radar, Doppler Radar, Pulse Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar and Phase Array Radar. Despite the diversity of technologies, all radar configurations require large amounts of signal processing to work properly, and as such, SDR works as the backbone of these devices.
Comments / 0