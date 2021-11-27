ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Analyzing Starlink Satellite Downlink Communications With Software Defined Radio

By Maya Posch
hackaday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOften, mere curiosity is sufficient to do something. This is also the case with people trying to analyze the communication setup and protocol which SpaceX is using with their Ku-band based Starlink satellites. One of these fine folk is [Christian Hahn], who...

CBS Miami

Lasers In Space: NASA’s New Mission To Revolutionize Space Communication Set To Launch Dec. 5

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – NASA wants to test out a laser again in space to speed up space communications and is planning to launch its Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on Sunday, Dec. 5. The LCRD, once in orbit, is supposed to revolutionize communication in space, by using laser communications systems to transmit data from space to Earth. LCRD will be capable of carrying a lot more data back to Earth; if radio waves could transmit 10 photos in a minute, LCRD could transmit 100. This technology demonstration could pave the way for the equivalent of high-definition footage to be transmitted back to Earth the next time humans step foot on the Moon with NASA’s Artemis missions. NASA says the information that LCRD will provide is essential for readying a laser communications system for an operational mission, such as at the Moon or Mars, since it can’t replicate the same conditions with tests on the ground. LCRD will fly as a hosted payload aboard a Department of Defense spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, as part of the Space Test Program (STP-3) mission.
MIAMI, FL
true-tech.net

DoT warns Starlink from offering satellite internet services before all licenses

Starlink in India has already started taking pre-orders in the country before the service hits sometime next year. However, in a press release made by the Department of Telecommunications in India, the DoT said it head-on that Starlink should seek all the required licenses before offering any satellite internet services in India which includes both pre-orders and rendering of satellite internet.
TECHNOLOGY
SpaceNews.com

MCS – Reducing Risk, Improving Availability of Communications Satellites

The small all-electric satellite system is suited to developing commercial and national operators requiring low-capacity volume or having limited bandwidth slots. IAI creates a new niche in the geostationary orbit (GEO) satellites market, with a satellite that provides the same services as a full-size satellite, but supports less channels, thus applies to users with specific needs. The new Mini Communications Satellite, or MCS, was introduced at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Dubai.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aviationtoday.com

PODCAST: Intelsat’s John Wade Talks Future of Software-defined Satellites and In-flight Connectivity

On this episode of the Connected Aviation Intelligence Podcast, we feature a sponsored interview with Intelsat. John Wade, president of the commercial aviation division of Intelsat, joins the episode to explain how the introduction of software-defined satellites will revolutionize in-flight connectivity (IFC). Intelsat signed a contract with Airbus to build...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Pocket-lint.com

Is Tesla installing Starlink internet satellite dishes at Supercharger stations?

(Pocket-lint) - If you're a Tesla owner, keep an eye out for Starlink satellite internet dishes at Supercharger stations. Tesla is apparently experimenting with deploying Starlink equipment at its EV charging stations. A user on Reddit claims to have spotted a Starlink dish - which looks similar to the "Dishy McFlatface" model - at a station in Lake City, Florida, as first reported by Electrek. It's unclear if there are dishes at other stations.
CARS
The Associated Press

Renesas Expands Satellite Communications Portfolio with Industry’s First Commercial Dual-Beam Active Beamforming IC Lineup

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2021-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today expanded its portfolio of mmWave LNAs and Tx BFICs with the introduction of three new dual-beam active beamforming ICs:. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005537/en/. Low-Power, High-Integration Dual-Beam Active...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Alaska Communications Expands Connectivity Offerings With Low Earth Orbit Satellites

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021-- Alaska Communications is turning up service for customers using a global communications network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006195/en/. (Photo: Business Wire) LEO satellites deliver fiber-like connectivity performance to areas that have been inaccessible...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

The future of enterprise VPN will be software-defined

There is no doubt the face of both the enterprise workforce and the network is changing. Existing network management approaches were designed around fixed branch networks (places) accessing applications within private data centers. Today, connecting people and ‘things’ over the Internet and deploying applications within the public cloud represents a...
INTERNET
everythingrf.com

Software Defined Radio Use Case for Radars

Software Defined Radios (SDR) have become the best option for many radio applications due to their precision, flexibility, reliability and simplified design process. In this article, we will discuss the application of SDR in radars. Although composed of mainly analog circuits in the past, modern radars rely on powerful digital signal processing to operate. Aviation and marine navigation, weather/meteorology tracking, ground penetration assessments, military missile guidance and Earth's surface mapping are some examples of applications. Moreover, radar technologies consist of a variety of different configurations, such as Continuous Wave (CW) Radar, Doppler Radar, Pulse Radar, Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar and Phase Array Radar. Despite the diversity of technologies, all radar configurations require large amounts of signal processing to work properly, and as such, SDR works as the backbone of these devices.
SOFTWARE
KTEN.com

Viasat vs. Starlink 2021

Originally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/viasat-vs-starlink. Are you in a rural area and struggling to pick the best satellite internet provider for your home? While options are limited, there are a few providers worth checking out. You’ve probably heard of Viasat, an established ISP with availability virtually anywhere in the US. However, Starlink, a new satellite company currently in beta testing, is also making waves in the internet arena.
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

Spatial AI And CV Hack Chat

Join us on Wednesday, December 1 at noon Pacific for the Spatial AI and CV Hack Chat with Erik Kokalj!. A lot of what we take for granted these days existed only in the realm of science fiction not all that long ago. And perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the field of machine vision. The little bounding box that pops up around everyone’s face when you go to take a picture with your cell phone is a perfect example; it seems so trivial now, but just think about what’s involved in putting that little yellow box on the screen, and how it would not have been plausible just 20 years ago.
SOFTWARE
Advanced Television

SpaceX readies another 53 Starlinks

Barely two weeks since the last Starlink launch (on November 12th) a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is expected to place another (approximately) 53 of its broadband-by-satellite craft into orbit on December 1st. With the usual caution of bad weather the launch will take place from the Cape Canaveral Air Force...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

NASA Launches DART, to Learn how to Defend the Earth From a Future Asteroid Impact

In the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24th, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) launched from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) in California. This spacecraft is the world’s first full-scale mission to demonstrate technologies that could someday be used to defend our planet from Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) that could potentially collide with Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SFGate

New Earth observing-satellite beams back first images

The first images of Earth from Landsat 9 have been released this month, ushering in a new chapter in the longest-running continuous satellite program dedicated to Earth observation. The satellite, launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Sept. 27, is in the midst of a 100-day test period and will offer an ultra-detailed glimpse at changes in land use and natural resources.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Indian Government Wants Starlink to Stop Selling Satellite Internet Without a License

India’s Department of Telecommunications has requested that Starlink stop selling satellite internet services in the country “with immediate effect” because it does not currently have the licenses to do so. The department also advised the public not to buy Starlink internet. "For rendering satellite-based services in India, requisite license(s) from...
INTERNET
yicaiglobal.com

Tesla Has no Plans to Use Musk’s Starlink Satellite Internet Service in China

(Yicai Global) Nov. 18 -- US electric car startup Tesla will not install the equipment needed to run the satellite internet system Starlink, developed by its sister company SpaceX which was also founded by business tycoon Elon Musk, in the vehicles that it manufactures and sells in China, The Paper reported today.
BUSINESS

