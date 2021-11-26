ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii tests for new COVID-19 variant, which could better evade vaccines

By Editorial
staradvertiser.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaii Department of Health is already testing local specimens for a new COVID-19 variant, called omicron, which may be better at evading the protections of the vaccines. So far, the variant has not been detected in Hawaii, according to Department of Health Director Dr. Libby Char, who appeared on the...

www.staradvertiser.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
