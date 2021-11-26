ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Brown Cause of Death Tragic: 'Guiding Light' Soap Actress Tragic Dead at 76

By Kate Hill
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmmy nominee actress Lisa Brown passed away at the age of 67 last November 24, 2021. The soap opera actress died after battling a "brief illness," based on the report from Soap Opera Digest. "She was my friend since I was 15 years old," her co-actress, Martha Byrne, left a statement...

Comments / 8

relic reader
3d ago

Was her age 76 or 67? Why are so many stories not proof read before eager writers submit them to be the first breaking news.

Reply(1)
8
