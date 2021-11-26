ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebastian Aho scores twice, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-3

By Aaron Bracey/The Associated Press
(Philadelphia) — Sebastian Aho scored twice, Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday. Jesper Fast, Steven Lorentz and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, They completed a six-game trip by winning four of six....

Aho, Trocheck help Hurricanes defeat Golden Knights

An Ethan Bear shot is blocked and the puck finds its way to Seth Jarvis, who scores to give the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead in the 3rd period. "Great game for us. It's probably how it should look considering they're missing a lot of players," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I thought we just stuck to our game the whole way."
rawcharge.com

Stamkos scores impossible goal as Lightning beat Flyers in shootout, 4-3

The Tampa Bay Lightning took home two points in a comeback victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. After giving up two goals early, the Bolts came back with two of their own in the third with Brayden Point and Mathieu Joseph getting the goals. With two minutes left in the tied game, Steven Stamkos scored from an impossible angle on Carter Hart, giving the Lightning the lead. Unfortunately, Flyers captain Claude Giroux scored his second of the game with eight seconds left in the game, taking the game to overtime. After a heart-stopping five minutes, the Lightning put the Flyers away in the shootout with identical goals from Stamkos and Point.
Flyers Fail in Just About Everything in 6-3 Loss to Hurricanes

The Flyers had a chance to right the ship and snap a four-game losing streak Friday against the Hurricanes, but fell short in a 6-3 loss. What started off as a semi-promising game, quickly turned into a matchup that exposed all of the Flyers’ flaws against one of the top teams in the league. The handful of bright moments throughout the 60 minutes for the Flyers were severely outweighed by the bad.
Canes rebound in Philadelphia, down Flyers 6-3

After a rough first period saw the Carolina Hurricanes go down 2-1 to the Philadelphia Flyers, the team regrouped big time for a 6-3 win to round out their six-game road trip. The Hurricanes outscored the Flyers 5-1 in the final 40 minutes of the game, with all five goals coming from different players. Center Sebastian Aho netted his second goal of the afternoon early in the 2nd period. A quick Philadelphia equalizer was answered by right wing Jesper Fast just 29 seconds later to tie it up again at 3-3. Center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, center Steven Lorentz and right wing Andrei Svechnikov rounded out the comeback and put the game away.
Flyers drop fifth straight in 6-3 loss to Hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers were outskated, outshot and overall outplayed in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. For one minute, it seemed like the Flyers were off to a strong start. They scored 50 seconds into the game when Ivan Provorov snuck a puck past Antti Raanta from behind Sean Couturier.
Orlov scores late as Capitals beat Hurricanes for 9th win in 11 games

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Dmitry Orlov scored on a power play with 2:55 remaining, and the Washington Capitals recovered after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 Sunday in Raleigh. Alex Ovechkin and Aliaksei Protas scored 59 seconds apart in the second period for the Capitals, who’ve...
Report: What Marchand Said To Panarin Revealed.

Lots of things happened in the hockey world yesterday, but the hot topic continues to be the Brad Marchand and Artemi Panarin incident. Marchand said something to Panarin between the benches which resulted in Panarin taking his glove off and throwing it at Marchand. After the game Marchand said he...
Report: Tuukka Rask Ready To Ditch Bruins?

The thought has always been that once Tuukka Rask is recovered form his offseason surgery, he'd return to the Boston Bruins after December. However that doesn't seem so guaranteed anymore. While Rask's preference is of course to re-join the Bruins and help them for a playoff run, he's becoming open...
Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
Hurricanes 6, Flyers 3: A failure to weather the storm

The Flyers needed to come into this game firing away on a strong Hurricanes team, and they ... well they kind of did. Ivan Provorov scored after a sweet dish from who other than the captain, Claude Giroux. Carolina would challenge for goaltender interference to no avail, as the goal would stand and the Flyers would take the early 1-0 lead.
Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
New York Ranger Rumors: No contract talks for Ryan Strome; and is Jake DeBrusk a trade target?

“I love being a Ranger, I think I fit in great here,” Ryan Strome said about his contract status. “Whatever happens, happens.”. This season, the 28 year-old is having another fine campaign. After a slow start and a bout with COVID, he has 10 points in 13 games. The underrated center continues to prove he’s a top six forward in the NHL after picking up 49 points in 56 games and 59 points in 70 contests the season prior.
Rangers Reaction: What did Marchand say to set Panarin off?

It seemed like a pretty comical moment towards the end of the New York Rangers 5-2 win over the Boston Bruins. Artemi Panarin and Bruins super-pest Brad Marchand were jawing at each other. The confrontation ended with Panarin throwing his glove at Marchand. ABC commentator, AJ Mleczko was in between the benches when the altercation took place. “I don’t mean to laugh,” she said. “It is heated and intense.”
Buchnevich, Barbashev score twice as Blues beat Columbus 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich and Ivan Barbashev each scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Columbus Blues Jackets 6-3. Justin Faulk and Jordan Kyrou also scored to give St. Louis its third win in 10 games. Ville Husso made 24 saves for his third win in four starts. Adam Boqvist scored twice and Boone Jenner also had a goal for the Blue Jackets, who had their three-game winning streak halted.
